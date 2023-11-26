The Chicago Bulls, with Alex Caruso, hit the court versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last action, a 121-108 loss to the Raptors, Caruso put up seven points.

We're going to look at Caruso's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Alex Caruso Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.8 11.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 2.6 Assists 2.5 2.2 2.0 PRA -- 15.6 15.8 PR -- 13.4 13.8 3PM 1.5 1.6 2.0



Alex Caruso Insights vs. the Nets

Caruso is responsible for attempting 6.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.0 per game.

Caruso is averaging 3.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Caruso's Bulls average 99.1 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Nets are one of the league's slowest with 101.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nets are ranked 20th in the NBA, conceding 114.9 points per game.

The Nets allow 44.2 rebounds per game, ranking 18th in the league.

The Nets are the seventh-ranked team in the league, giving up 24.6 assists per game.

The Nets give up 13.9 made 3-pointers per game, 26th-ranked in the league.

Alex Caruso vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 26 3 2 2 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.