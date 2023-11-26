Will Blake Bell get into the end zone when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders play in Week 12 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Bell will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Blake Bell score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a TD)

Bell has 19 yards receiving on three receptions (five targets), with one TD, averaging 6.3 yards per game.

Bell has had a touchdown catch in one of three games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Blake Bell Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 3 2 12 1 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 7 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 0 0 0

Rep Blake Bell with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.