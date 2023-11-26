The St. Louis Blues (10-8-1) have -145 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks (6-12), who have +120 odds, on Sunday, November 26 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW.

Blues vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blues vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Blues vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends

Chicago has played eight games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

In the five times this season the Blues have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 2-3 in those games.

The Blackhawks have been the underdog 18 times this season, and upset their opponent in six, or 33.3%, of those games.

St. Louis has had moneyline odds set at -145 or shorter in just one game this season, and lost.

Chicago has won six of its 17 games when it is the underdog by +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Blues Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-5 5-5-0 6.3 3.7 3.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.7 3.4 4 12.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 5-5 6-4-0 6.4 2.9 3.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 2.9 3.9 3 10.3% Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

