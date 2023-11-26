A pair of the NBA's best players will be squaring off when Cameron Thomas (33 points per game, second in league) and the Brooklyn Nets (5-5) welcome in Zach LaVine (24.5, 14th) and the Chicago Bulls (4-6) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and NBCS-CHI.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Bulls vs. Nets Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: YES, NBCS-CHI

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Bulls Games

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan puts up 23.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for the Bulls.

The Bulls are getting 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Nikola Vucevic this season.

LaVine is putting up 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is draining 40% of his shots from the floor and 29.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per game.

Alex Caruso is putting up 7.3 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He is draining 52.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.

The Bulls are receiving 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Coby White this year.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets Players to Watch

Thomas averages 33 points, 4 boards and 2 assists per contest, shooting 61.4% from the field and 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Ben Simmons puts up 8.3 points, 10 rebounds and 8.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Mikal Bridges posts 20.7 points, 3.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith averages 13.7 points, 2 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

Royce O'Neale averages 8 points, 1.7 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs. Nets Stat Comparison

Nets Bulls 113.2 Points Avg. 109.9 113.3 Points Allowed Avg. 113.3 45.9% Field Goal % 45% 37% Three Point % 35.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.