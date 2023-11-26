The Chicago Bulls (5-12) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Brooklyn Nets (7-8) on Sunday, November 26 at Barclays Center, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET.

The Bulls' last contest on Friday ended in a 121-108 loss to the Raptors. Zach LaVine scored 36 points in the Bulls' loss, leading the team.

Bulls vs Nets Additional Info

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zach LaVine SG Questionable Foot 22.3 4.9 3.3 Alex Caruso PG Questionable Toe 9.8 3.6 2.2 Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Ben Simmons: Out (Hip), Cameron Thomas: Out (Ankle), Dennis Smith Jr.: Questionable (Back)

Bulls vs. Nets Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and NBCS-CHI

Bulls vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nets -2.5 214.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.