Player prop bet options for Mikal Bridges, Nikola Vucevic and others are listed when the Brooklyn Nets host the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on Sunday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Bulls vs. Nets Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: YES and NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Venue: Barclays Center

Bulls vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
16.5 (Over: -110) 10.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +126) 1.5 (Over: +172)
  • The 16.4 points Vucevic scores per game are 0.1 less than his prop total on Sunday.
  • He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 10.5).
  • Vucevic averages three assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Sunday.
  • Vucevic, at 0.9 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.6 less than his over/under on Sunday.

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (Over: -105) 3.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +106) 0.5 (Over: -161)
  • Sunday's points prop bet for DeMar DeRozan is 21.5 points. That's 0.4 more than his season average of 21.1.
  • He has averaged 0.4 less rebounds per game (3.1) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (3.5).
  • DeRozan has averaged 4.4 assists per game this year, 1.1 less than his prop bet on Sunday (5.5).
  • DeRozan's 0.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).

Zach LaVine Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -105) 4.5 (Over: +118) 3.5 (Over: -105) 2.5 (Over: -122)
  • The 22.3 points Zach LaVine scores per game are 0.2 less than his prop total on Sunday (22.5).
  • He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 4.5.
  • LaVine's assists average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Sunday's over/under.
  • His 2.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: +116)
  • The 22.2 points Bridges has scored per game this season is 1.3 fewer than his prop total set for Sunday (23.5).
  • His per-game rebound average of 6.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (5.5).
  • Bridges has averaged 3.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Sunday's assist over/under (3.5).
  • Bridges has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (Over: -105) 3.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +106) 0.5 (Over: -161)
  • Spencer Dinwiddie is scoring 13.4 points per game this season, 1.1 less than his points prop on Sunday.
  • His rebounding average -- 3.6 per game -- is 0.9 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (4.5).
  • Dinwiddie's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 2.3 lower than Sunday's over/under.
  • He has made 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Sunday.

