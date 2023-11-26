Player prop bet options for Mikal Bridges, Nikola Vucevic and others are listed when the Brooklyn Nets host the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on Sunday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Bulls vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and NBCS-CHI

YES and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Bulls vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -110) 10.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +126) 1.5 (Over: +172)

The 16.4 points Vucevic scores per game are 0.1 less than his prop total on Sunday.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 10.5).

Vucevic averages three assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Vucevic, at 0.9 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.6 less than his over/under on Sunday.

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -105) 3.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +106) 0.5 (Over: -161)

Sunday's points prop bet for DeMar DeRozan is 21.5 points. That's 0.4 more than his season average of 21.1.

He has averaged 0.4 less rebounds per game (3.1) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (3.5).

DeRozan has averaged 4.4 assists per game this year, 1.1 less than his prop bet on Sunday (5.5).

DeRozan's 0.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).

Zach LaVine Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -105) 4.5 (Over: +118) 3.5 (Over: -105) 2.5 (Over: -122)

The 22.3 points Zach LaVine scores per game are 0.2 less than his prop total on Sunday (22.5).

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 4.5.

LaVine's assists average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Sunday's over/under.

His 2.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: +116)

The 22.2 points Bridges has scored per game this season is 1.3 fewer than his prop total set for Sunday (23.5).

His per-game rebound average of 6.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (5.5).

Bridges has averaged 3.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Sunday's assist over/under (3.5).

Bridges has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -105) 3.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +106) 0.5 (Over: -161)

Spencer Dinwiddie is scoring 13.4 points per game this season, 1.1 less than his points prop on Sunday.

His rebounding average -- 3.6 per game -- is 0.9 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (4.5).

Dinwiddie's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 2.3 lower than Sunday's over/under.

He has made 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Sunday.

