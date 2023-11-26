The Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) will meet AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders (5-6), on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Chiefs are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9 points. The over/under for the outing is 42.5 points.

Interested in live betting the Chiefs/Raiders matchup this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help guide you with your in-game bets.

Chiefs vs. Raiders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Chiefs have been leading after the first quarter in five games, have trailed after the first quarter in two games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 5.4 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 2.7 points on average in the first quarter.

The Raiders have had the lead four times, have been losing four times, and have been knotted up three times at the end of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

In 10 games this year, the Chiefs have won the second quarter six times, lost three times, and been knotted up one time.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 11.3 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 5.4 points on average in the second quarter.

The Raiders have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, been outscored seven times, and been knotted up one time in 11 games this season.

3rd Quarter

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Kansas City is averaging 4.1 points in the third quarter (16th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 2.9 points on average in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Raiders have won the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

The Chiefs have won the fourth quarter in two games this season, been outscored in that quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 1.9 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.2 points on average in that quarter.

This year, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Chiefs vs. Raiders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Chiefs have been winning after the first half in eight games (6-2 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in one game (0-1), and have been tied after the first half in one game (1-0) in 2023.

The Raiders have been winning three times (3-0 in those games) and have been losing eight times (2-6) at the completion of the first half.

2nd Half

The Chiefs have won the second half in four games this season, and they've been outscored in the second half in six games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging six points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 8.1 points on average in the second half.

So far this year, the Raiders have won the second half in five games (2-3 in those contests), lost the second half in five games (2-3), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (1-0).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.