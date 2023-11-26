Sunday's contest at Wintrust Arena has the DePaul Blue Demons (3-3) taking on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 76-58 win, as our model heavily favors DePaul.

The Blue Demons are coming off of an 85-62 win against Howard in their most recent game on Monday.

DePaul vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

DePaul vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 76, Loyola Chicago 58

DePaul Schedule Analysis

The Blue Demons' signature win this season came in an 85-62 victory over the Howard Bison on November 20.

DePaul has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (one).

The Blue Demons have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (one).

DePaul has three wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

DePaul 2023-24 Best Wins

85-62 over Howard (No. 234) on November 20

77-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 313) on November 6

99-52 at home over Stonehill (No. 342) on November 9

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 20.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 49.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

20.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 49.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Kate Clarke: 14.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.8 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)

14.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.8 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36) Katlyn Gilbert: 7.0 PTS, 3.0 STL, 34.1 FG%

7.0 PTS, 3.0 STL, 34.1 FG% Jorie Allen: 10.3 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

10.3 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Michelle Sidor: 10.0 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28)

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons have a +73 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.2 points per game. They're putting up 79.2 points per game to rank 55th in college basketball and are allowing 67.0 per contest to rank 235th in college basketball.

