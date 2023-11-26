The DePaul Blue Demons (3-3) take on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul vs. Loyola Chicago Scoring Comparison

The Ramblers' 61.4 points per game are 5.6 fewer points than the 67.0 the Blue Demons give up to opponents.

DePaul's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.4 points.

The Blue Demons record 79.2 points per game, 18.0 more points than the 61.2 the Ramblers give up.

DePaul is 3-3 when scoring more than 61.2 points.

Loyola Chicago is 2-3 when allowing fewer than 79.2 points.

The Blue Demons are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, 3.7% higher than the Ramblers allow to opponents (38.6%).

The Ramblers shoot 37.0% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Blue Demons concede.

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 20.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 49.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

20.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 49.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Kate Clarke: 14.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.8 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)

14.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.8 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36) Katlyn Gilbert: 7.0 PTS, 3.0 STL, 34.1 FG%

7.0 PTS, 3.0 STL, 34.1 FG% Jorie Allen: 10.3 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

10.3 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Michelle Sidor: 10.0 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DePaul Schedule