The DePaul Blue Demons (3-3) take on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Loyola Chicago vs. DePaul Scoring Comparison

The Ramblers put up an average of 61.4 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 67 the Blue Demons allow.

DePaul's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 61.4 points.

The Blue Demons average 79.2 points per game, 18 more points than the 61.2 the Ramblers give up.

When DePaul puts up more than 61.2 points, it is 3-3.

When Loyola Chicago gives up fewer than 79.2 points, it is 2-3.

The Blue Demons are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, 3.7% higher than the Ramblers allow to opponents (38.6%).

The Ramblers shoot 37% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Blue Demons allow.

Loyola Chicago Leaders

Sitori Tanin: 12.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2 BLK, 46.2 FG%

12.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2 BLK, 46.2 FG% Sam Galanopoulos: 12.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (7-for-14)

12.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (7-for-14) Alyssa Fisher: 11.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30)

11.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30) Emma Nolan: 4.8 PTS, 34.8 FG%

4.8 PTS, 34.8 FG% Kira Chivers: 6 PTS, 36 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (6-for-9)

Loyola Chicago Schedule