Should you wager on Sammy Blais to score a goal when the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Sammy Blais score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Blais stats and insights

  • In one of 18 games this season, Blais scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Blackhawks.
  • Blais has zero points on the power play.
  • Blais' shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 66 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Blais recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:15 Home L 8-3
11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:13 Away W 6-5
11/18/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:11 Away L 5-1
11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:12 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:37 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:55 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 9:51 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:58 Home L 5-2
11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:34 Home W 6-3
11/3/2023 Devils 1 0 1 12:13 Home W 4-1

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

