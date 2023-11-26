The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-5) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Middle Tennessee Raiders (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

  • The Raiders average 14.4 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (81.7).
  • The Cougars put up 74.5 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 58.2 the Raiders allow.
  • When SIU-Edwardsville totals more than 58.2 points, it is 1-5.
  • When Middle Tennessee gives up fewer than 74.5 points, it is 4-2.
  • The Cougars shoot 41.5% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Raiders allow defensively.
  • The Raiders shoot 40.9% from the field, 3.9% lower than the Cougars concede.

SIU-Edwardsville Leaders

  • KK Rodriguez: 22.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.9 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (15-for-27)
  • Ava Stoller: 9.7 PTS, 41.3 FG%
  • Macy Silvey: 9.5 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)
  • Halle Smith: 6.7 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 40 FG%
  • Olivia Clayton: 4.5 PTS, 47.6 FG%

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 @ Illinois State L 90-86 Redbird Arena
11/18/2023 @ Eastern Michigan L 68-65 George Gervin GameAbove Center
11/20/2023 @ Dayton L 75-74 UD Arena
11/26/2023 Middle Tennessee - Sam M. Vadalabene Center
11/29/2023 @ Michigan - Crisler Center
12/3/2023 Northern Illinois - Sam M. Vadalabene Center

