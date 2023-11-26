How to Watch the SIU-Edwardsville vs. Middle Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-5) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Middle Tennessee Raiders (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison
- The Raiders average 14.4 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (81.7).
- The Cougars put up 74.5 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 58.2 the Raiders allow.
- When SIU-Edwardsville totals more than 58.2 points, it is 1-5.
- When Middle Tennessee gives up fewer than 74.5 points, it is 4-2.
- The Cougars shoot 41.5% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Raiders allow defensively.
- The Raiders shoot 40.9% from the field, 3.9% lower than the Cougars concede.
SIU-Edwardsville Leaders
- KK Rodriguez: 22.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.9 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (15-for-27)
- Ava Stoller: 9.7 PTS, 41.3 FG%
- Macy Silvey: 9.5 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)
- Halle Smith: 6.7 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 40 FG%
- Olivia Clayton: 4.5 PTS, 47.6 FG%
SIU-Edwardsville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Illinois State
|L 90-86
|Redbird Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|L 68-65
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Dayton
|L 75-74
|UD Arena
|11/26/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|12/3/2023
|Northern Illinois
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
