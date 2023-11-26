UIC vs. Saint Louis Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 26
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Sunday's game at Chaifetz Arena has the UIC Flames (4-1) going head to head against the Saint Louis Billikens (3-3) at 3:00 PM ET (on November 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 76-75 victory for UIC, so expect a tight matchup.
In their most recent game on Sunday, the Flames secured a 79-49 victory over IUPUI.
UIC vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
UIC vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction
- Prediction: UIC 76, Saint Louis 75
Other MVC Predictions
UIC Schedule Analysis
- UIC has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (three).
UIC 2023-24 Best Wins
- 73-70 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 176) on November 12
- 79-49 at home over IUPUI (No. 240) on November 19
- 67-51 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 241) on November 6
- 87-74 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 267) on November 17
UIC Leaders
- Keke Rimmer: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Jaida McCloud: 10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 50 FG%
- Makiyah Williams: 15.8 PTS, 46 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)
- Danyel Middleton: 10.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 51.2 FG%
- Dais'Ja Trotter: 12.8 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25)
UIC Performance Insights
- The Flames have a +56 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.2 points per game. They're putting up 78.4 points per game, 62nd in college basketball, and are allowing 67.2 per outing to rank 242nd in college basketball.
