Sunday's game at Chaifetz Arena has the UIC Flames (4-1) going head to head against the Saint Louis Billikens (3-3) at 3:00 PM ET (on November 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 76-75 victory for UIC, so expect a tight matchup.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Flames secured a 79-49 victory over IUPUI.

UIC vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

UIC vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 76, Saint Louis 75

Other MVC Predictions

UIC Schedule Analysis

UIC has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (three).

UIC 2023-24 Best Wins

73-70 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 176) on November 12

79-49 at home over IUPUI (No. 240) on November 19

67-51 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 241) on November 6

87-74 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 267) on November 17

UIC Leaders

Keke Rimmer: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

12.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Jaida McCloud: 10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 50 FG%

10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 50 FG% Makiyah Williams: 15.8 PTS, 46 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

15.8 PTS, 46 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Danyel Middleton: 10.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 51.2 FG%

10.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 51.2 FG% Dais'Ja Trotter: 12.8 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25)

UIC Performance Insights

The Flames have a +56 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.2 points per game. They're putting up 78.4 points per game, 62nd in college basketball, and are allowing 67.2 per outing to rank 242nd in college basketball.

