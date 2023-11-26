The UIC Flames (5-1) take a five-game win streak into a home matchup versus the UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-1), winners of three straight. It starts at 7:00 PM ET (on FloHoops) on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

UIC vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

UIC Stats Insights

The Flames are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Spartans allow to opponents.

UIC has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.

The Flames are the 124th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 277th.

The Flames average six more points per game (79) than the Spartans allow (73).

When UIC totals more than 73 points, it is 3-0.

UIC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UIC posted 68.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.4 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Flames allowed 68.3 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 75.5.

In terms of total threes made, UIC performed better at home last season, sinking 7.9 per game, compared to 7.7 in away games. Meanwhile, it posted a 32.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 33% clip away from home.

UIC Upcoming Schedule