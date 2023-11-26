How to Watch UIC vs. UNC Greensboro on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UIC Flames (5-1) take a five-game win streak into a home matchup versus the UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-1), winners of three straight. It starts at 7:00 PM ET (on FloHoops) on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
UIC vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: FloHoops
UIC Stats Insights
- The Flames are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Spartans allow to opponents.
- UIC has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
- The Flames are the 124th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 277th.
- The Flames average six more points per game (79) than the Spartans allow (73).
- When UIC totals more than 73 points, it is 3-0.
UIC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UIC posted 68.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Flames allowed 68.3 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 75.5.
- In terms of total threes made, UIC performed better at home last season, sinking 7.9 per game, compared to 7.7 in away games. Meanwhile, it posted a 32.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 33% clip away from home.
UIC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Aurora
|W 99-48
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|11/24/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|W 70-40
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/25/2023
|George Washington
|W 89-79
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/30/2023
|Illinois State
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/8/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
