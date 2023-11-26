Sunday's contest features the UIC Flames (5-1) and the UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-1) clashing at Baha Mar Convention Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 79-68 victory for heavily favored UIC according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 26.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UIC vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

UIC vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 79, UNC Greensboro 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UIC vs. UNC Greensboro

Computer Predicted Spread: UIC (-11.2)

UIC (-11.2) Computer Predicted Total: 147.2

UIC has a 5-0-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to UNC Greensboro, who is 3-2-0 ATS. A total of two out of the Flames' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Spartans' games have gone over.

UIC Performance Insights

The Flames have a +100 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.7 points per game. They're putting up 79 points per game to rank 118th in college basketball and are allowing 62.3 per outing to rank 35th in college basketball.

UIC ranks 124th in the nation at 34.8 rebounds per game. That's 4.6 more than the 30.2 its opponents average.

UIC connects on 4.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.3 (50th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.

The Flames' 98 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 113th in college basketball, and the 77.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 18th in college basketball.

UIC has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (264th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.7 (159th in college basketball).

