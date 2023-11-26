The UIC Flames (4-1) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Saint Louis Billikens (3-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena.

UIC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

TV: ESPN+

UIC vs. Saint Louis Scoring Comparison

The Flames score an average of 78.4 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 79.0 the Billikens allow to opponents.

UIC is 1-1 when it scores more than 79.0 points.

Saint Louis is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 78.4 points.

The Billikens score 79.8 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 67.2 the Flames allow.

Saint Louis is 3-0 when scoring more than 67.2 points.

UIC has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 79.8 points.

This season the Billikens are shooting 43.6% from the field, 3.8% higher than the Flames give up.

The Flames' 44.1 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Billikens have conceded.

UIC Leaders

Keke Rimmer: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

12.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Jaida McCloud: 10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 50.0 FG%

10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 50.0 FG% Makiyah Williams: 15.8 PTS, 46.0 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

15.8 PTS, 46.0 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Danyel Middleton: 10.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 51.2 FG%

10.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 51.2 FG% Dais'Ja Trotter: 12.8 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)

UIC Schedule