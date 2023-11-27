Monday's college basketball schedule includes one game with Big East teams on the court. That matchup? The Xavier Musketeers squaring off against the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big East Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Xavier Musketeers at Miami (OH) RedHawks 7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 27 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Big East games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!