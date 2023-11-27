Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Carroll County, Illinois today? We've got what you need.
Carroll County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Durand High School at Chadwick-Milledgeville High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Milledgeville, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
