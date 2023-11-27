Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Champaign County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Champaign County, Illinois? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Champaign County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Judah Christian School at Hoopeston Area High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Hoopeston, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
