Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Henry County, Illinois? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Henry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Poynette High School at Cambridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Cambridge, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.