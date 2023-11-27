Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kane County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Kane County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harvest Christian Academy at Crystal Lake Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Aurora Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Aurora, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
