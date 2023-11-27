The Northern Illinois Huskies (5-1) aim to continue a three-game road winning streak at the Northwestern Wildcats (4-1) on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 8:00 PM ET.

Northern Illinois vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois TV: B1G+

Northern Illinois Stats Insights

The Huskies are shooting 49.2% from the field, 5.2% higher than the 44% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Northern Illinois is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 44% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 101st.

The Huskies average 24.9 more points per game (87.5) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (62.6).

Northern Illinois has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 62.6 points.

Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Northern Illinois scored 8.4 more points per game at home (77.6) than on the road (69.2).

In 2022-23, the Huskies conceded 1.2 fewer points per game at home (74.3) than on the road (75.5).

Beyond the arc, Northern Illinois made fewer triples away (6.6 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (37.7%) as well.

Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule