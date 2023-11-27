How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Northwestern on TV or Live Stream - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Northern Illinois Huskies (5-1) aim to continue a three-game road winning streak at the Northwestern Wildcats (4-1) on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 8:00 PM ET.
Northern Illinois vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- TV: B1G+
Northern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Huskies are shooting 49.2% from the field, 5.2% higher than the 44% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- Northern Illinois is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 44% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 101st.
- The Huskies average 24.9 more points per game (87.5) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (62.6).
- Northern Illinois has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 62.6 points.
Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Northern Illinois scored 8.4 more points per game at home (77.6) than on the road (69.2).
- In 2022-23, the Huskies conceded 1.2 fewer points per game at home (74.3) than on the road (75.5).
- Beyond the arc, Northern Illinois made fewer triples away (6.6 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (37.7%) as well.
Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Georgia State
|W 70-64
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/18/2023
|Little Rock
|W 98-93
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/25/2023
|@ DePaul
|W 89-79
|Wintrust Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/5/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Monmouth
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
