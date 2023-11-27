Monday's contest at Welsh-Ryan Arena has the Northwestern Wildcats (4-1) going head-to-head against the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-1) at 8:00 PM (on November 27). Our computer prediction projects a 76-71 win for Northwestern, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Northern Illinois vs. Northwestern Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Northern Illinois vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 76, Northern Illinois 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Illinois vs. Northwestern

Computer Predicted Spread: Northwestern (-4.8)

Northwestern (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 147.2

Northwestern has put together a 1-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Northern Illinois is 5-0-0. The Wildcats have a 1-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Huskies have a record of 4-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Northern Illinois Performance Insights

The Huskies put up 87.5 points per game (20th in college basketball) while giving up 76.8 per contest (294th in college basketball). They have a +64 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.7 points per game.

Northern Illinois wins the rebound battle by five boards on average. It collects 38 rebounds per game, 45th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.

Northern Illinois connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (150th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.2 on average.

Northern Illinois has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 12.2 per game (189th in college basketball) while forcing 10.7 (282nd in college basketball).

