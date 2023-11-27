Northern Illinois vs. Northwestern November 27 Tickets & Start Time
The Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) will face the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. This contest is available on B1G+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Northern Illinois vs. Northwestern Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, November 27
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Northern Illinois Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)
- David Coit: 15.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Kaleb Thornton: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zarigue Nutter: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anthony Crump: 7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Darweshi Hunter: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northwestern Top Players (2022-23)
- Boo Buie: 17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chase Audige: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ty Berry: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Matthew Nicholson: 6.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Brooks Barnhizer: 7.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Northern Illinois vs. Northwestern Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Northwestern Rank
|Northwestern AVG
|Northern Illinois AVG
|Northern Illinois Rank
|280th
|67.7
|Points Scored
|72
|169th
|23rd
|62.8
|Points Allowed
|75
|311th
|171st
|31.9
|Rebounds
|30
|278th
|133rd
|9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|6th
|9
|Turnovers
|13.7
|323rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.