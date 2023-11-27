The Northern Illinois Huskies (5-1) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning stretch at the Northwestern Wildcats (4-1) on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 8:00 PM ET.

Northwestern vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois TV: B1G+

Northwestern Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Huskies allow to opponents.

Northwestern is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 347th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies rank 42nd.

The Wildcats put up 9.8 fewer points per game (67.0) than the Huskies allow (76.8).

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively, Northwestern posted 68.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.5 points per game in road games.

At home, the Wildcats allowed 8.1 fewer points per game (60.3) than when playing on the road (68.4).

In home games, Northwestern made 0.3 more threes per game (8.1) than in away games (7.8). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (32.4%) compared to in away games (34.1%).

Northwestern Upcoming Schedule