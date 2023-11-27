How to Watch Northwestern vs. Northern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northern Illinois Huskies (5-1) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning stretch at the Northwestern Wildcats (4-1) on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 8:00 PM ET.
Northwestern vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- TV: B1G+
Northwestern Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Huskies allow to opponents.
- Northwestern is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 347th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies rank 42nd.
- The Wildcats put up 9.8 fewer points per game (67.0) than the Huskies allow (76.8).
Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively, Northwestern posted 68.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.5 points per game in road games.
- At home, the Wildcats allowed 8.1 fewer points per game (60.3) than when playing on the road (68.4).
- In home games, Northwestern made 0.3 more threes per game (8.1) than in away games (7.8). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (32.4%) compared to in away games (34.1%).
Northwestern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Western Michigan
|W 63-59
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|11/18/2023
|Rhode Island
|W 72-61
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|11/19/2023
|Mississippi State
|L 66-57
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|11/27/2023
|Northern Illinois
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/1/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/10/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
