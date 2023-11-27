The Northern Illinois Huskies (5-1) will visit the Northwestern Wildcats (4-1) after winning three straight road games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. Northern Illinois matchup in this article.

Northwestern vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Northwestern vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northwestern Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Northwestern (-11.5) 143.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northwestern (-11.5) 142.5 -820 +550 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northwestern vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends

Northwestern has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Wildcats games have hit the over just once this season.

Northern Illinois is 5-0-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, four out of the Huskies' five games with an over/under have hit the over.

Northwestern Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Northwestern is 63rd in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

Northwestern has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

