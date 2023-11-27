Northwestern vs. Northern Illinois November 27 Tickets & Start Time
The Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) play the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. This clash is available on B1G+.
Northwestern vs. Northern Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 27
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
Northwestern Top Players (2022-23)
- Boo Buie: 17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chase Audige: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ty Berry: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Matthew Nicholson: 6.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Brooks Barnhizer: 7.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Northern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)
- David Coit: 15.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kaleb Thornton: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zarigue Nutter: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anthony Crump: 7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Darweshi Hunter: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Northwestern vs. Northern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Northwestern Rank
|Northwestern AVG
|Northern Illinois AVG
|Northern Illinois Rank
|280th
|67.7
|Points Scored
|72.0
|169th
|23rd
|62.8
|Points Allowed
|75.0
|311th
|171st
|31.9
|Rebounds
|30.0
|278th
|133rd
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|6th
|9.0
|Turnovers
|13.7
|323rd
