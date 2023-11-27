Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Randolph County, Illinois today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Randolph County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carmi-White County High School at Sparta High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: DuQuoin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.