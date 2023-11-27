The Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) meet the Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.

Western Illinois vs. Wisconsin Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 27

Monday, November 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Western Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

Trenton Massner: 19.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Jesiah West: 9.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK

9.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK Alec Rosner: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Vuk Stevanic: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Quinlan Bennett: 9.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Wisconsin Top Players (2022-23)

Steven Crowl: 12.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyler Wahl: 11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Chucky Hepburn: 12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Connor Essegian: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Max Klesmit: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Western Illinois vs. Wisconsin Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wisconsin Rank Wisconsin AVG Western Illinois AVG Western Illinois Rank 328th 65.3 Points Scored 73.0 144th 30th 63.6 Points Allowed 72.4 248th 302nd 29.5 Rebounds 30.6 251st 317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th 112th 7.9 3pt Made 7.0 219th 300th 11.6 Assists 13.7 128th 1st 8.0 Turnovers 10.1 25th

