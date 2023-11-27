The Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-4) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Kohl Center as heavy, 26.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup's point total is set at 136.5.

Western Illinois vs. Wisconsin Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wisconsin -26.5 136.5

Leathernecks Betting Records & Stats

Western Illinois has played four games this season that have had more than 136.5 combined points scored.

Western Illinois' games this year have had a 147.5-point total on average, 11 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Western Illinois has covered the spread once in five opportunities this year.

Western Illinois (1-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 30% less often than Wisconsin (3-3-0) this season.

Western Illinois vs. Wisconsin Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wisconsin 3 50% 74.3 144.5 66.3 143.6 135.3 Western Illinois 4 80% 70.2 144.5 77.3 143.6 143.7

Additional Western Illinois Insights & Trends

The Leathernecks' 70.2 points per game are only 3.9 more points than the 66.3 the Badgers allow.

Western Illinois is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when it scores more than 66.3 points.

Western Illinois vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 26.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wisconsin 3-3-0 0-0 3-3-0 Western Illinois 1-4-0 0-1 2-3-0

Western Illinois vs. Wisconsin Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wisconsin Western Illinois 11-6 Home Record 10-4 6-6 Away Record 5-9 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.1 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

