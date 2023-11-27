The Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) aim to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Kohl Center. The contest airs on Big Ten Network.

Western Illinois vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Western Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Leathernecks' 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is six percentage points lower than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
  • This season, Western Illinois has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.2% from the field.
  • The Leathernecks are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers sit at 64th.
  • The Leathernecks put up an average of 70.2 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 66.3 the Badgers give up.
  • Western Illinois has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.

Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Western Illinois averaged 80.4 points per game at home last season, and 66.1 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Leathernecks conceded 1.3 fewer points per game at home (72.7) than away (74).
  • At home, Western Illinois made 8.5 treys per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Western Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than away (26.3%).

Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Southern W 88-80 Western Hall
11/21/2023 @ Valparaiso L 73-66 Athletics-Recreation Center
11/24/2023 @ Illinois L 84-52 State Farm Center
11/27/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center
11/30/2023 Hannibal-La Grange - Western Hall
12/3/2023 South Dakota - Western Hall

