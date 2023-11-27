The Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Kohl Center. The contest airs on BTN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wisconsin vs. Western Illinois matchup.

Western Illinois vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Illinois vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wisconsin Moneyline Western Illinois Moneyline
BetMGM Wisconsin (-27.5) 136.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Wisconsin (-27.5) 136.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Illinois vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

  • Western Illinois has won just one game against the spread this year.
  • The Leathernecks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 27.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
  • Wisconsin is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
  • Badgers games have hit the over three out of six times this season.

Western Illinois Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • While our computer ranking puts Western Illinois 322nd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly better, placing it 27th.
  • The implied probability of Western Illinois winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.