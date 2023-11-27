Monday's contest between the Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) and Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-4) at Kohl Center has a projected final score of 84-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Wisconsin, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 27.

The matchup has no set line.

Western Illinois vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Western Illinois vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 84, Western Illinois 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Illinois vs. Wisconsin

Computer Predicted Spread: Wisconsin (-25.5)

Wisconsin (-25.5) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

Wisconsin has gone 3-3-0 against the spread, while Western Illinois' ATS record this season is 1-4-0. The Badgers have a 3-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Leathernecks have a record of 2-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Western Illinois Performance Insights

The Leathernecks' -43 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.2 points per game (262nd in college basketball) while giving up 77.3 per outing (301st in college basketball).

Western Illinois prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.1 boards. It pulls down 40.3 rebounds per game (17th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.2.

Western Illinois connects on 6.5 three-pointers per game (253rd in college basketball) at a 28.1% rate (319th in college basketball), compared to the 7 its opponents make, shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc.

Western Illinois has committed 5.4 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 14.7 (334th in college basketball) while forcing 9.3 (331st in college basketball).

