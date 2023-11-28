How to Watch the Blues vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Minnesota Wild (5-10-4) -- who've lost seven straight -- host the St. Louis Blues (11-8-1) on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Turn on ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX to take in the action as the Wild and Blues square off.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blues vs Wild Additional Info
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues' total of 61 goals conceded (3.0 per game) is 16th in the league.
- The Blues' 59 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 24th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Blues have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Blues have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that time.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|20
|8
|14
|22
|17
|15
|56.6%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|18
|8
|8
|16
|8
|13
|10%
|Jordan Kyrou
|20
|4
|9
|13
|13
|12
|33.3%
|Brayden Schenn
|20
|6
|5
|11
|19
|16
|51.2%
|Justin Faulk
|20
|0
|10
|10
|7
|14
|-
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have given up 75 total goals (4.0 per game), ranking 28th in league play in goals against.
- The Wild's 56 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 28th in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Wild have secured 50.0% of the possible points with a 2-6-2 record.
- On the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 24 goals over that time.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|19
|5
|16
|21
|8
|7
|20%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|19
|6
|12
|18
|19
|6
|0%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|19
|10
|7
|17
|4
|8
|51.9%
|Ryan Hartman
|18
|7
|4
|11
|13
|13
|44.1%
|Marco Rossi
|19
|6
|5
|11
|4
|8
|42.4%
