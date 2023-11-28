The Minnesota Wild (5-10-4) -- who've lost seven straight -- host the St. Louis Blues (11-8-1) on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Turn on ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX to take in the action as the Wild and Blues square off.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Blues vs Wild Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues' total of 61 goals conceded (3.0 per game) is 16th in the league.

The Blues' 59 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 24th in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Blues have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Blues have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that time.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 20 8 14 22 17 15 56.6% Pavel Buchnevich 18 8 8 16 8 13 10% Jordan Kyrou 20 4 9 13 13 12 33.3% Brayden Schenn 20 6 5 11 19 16 51.2% Justin Faulk 20 0 10 10 7 14 -

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have given up 75 total goals (4.0 per game), ranking 28th in league play in goals against.

The Wild's 56 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 28th in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Wild have secured 50.0% of the possible points with a 2-6-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 24 goals over that time.

Wild Key Players