The St. Louis Blues, including Brayden Schenn, will be on the ice Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Minnesota Wild. Prop bets for Schenn in that upcoming Blues-Wild game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Brayden Schenn vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Schenn Season Stats Insights

Schenn's plus-minus this season, in 17:18 per game on the ice, is -9.

Schenn has scored a goal in four of 20 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Schenn has registered a point in a game six times this year over 20 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Schenn has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

Schenn has an implied probability of 46.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Schenn has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Schenn Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are giving up 75 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team's -19 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 20 Games 4 11 Points 4 6 Goals 2 5 Assists 2

