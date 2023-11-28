Bulls vs. Celtics November 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (4-7) battle the Boston Celtics (8-2) at TD Garden on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI.
Bulls vs. Celtics Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BOS, NBCS-CHI
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan is putting up 23.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He's also sinking 44.6% of his shots from the floor.
- On a per-game basis, Nikola Vucevic gives the Bulls 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.
- The Bulls are getting 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from LaVine this year.
- Alex Caruso gives the Bulls 7.3 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per game while averaging 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Coby White is putting up 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. He is making 30.8% of his shots from the field and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum puts up 29.7 points, 4 assists and 8.3 rebounds per contest.
- Jaylen Brown posts 24.7 points, 2.7 assists and 6 boards per contest.
- Kristaps Porzingis posts 20.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 2 blocks.
- Derrick White averages 15 points, 4.3 boards and 4.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks.
- Jrue Holiday posts 12.3 points, 6.3 boards and 4 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.3 steals and 2 blocks.
Bulls vs. Celtics Stat Comparison
|Celtics
|Bulls
|119.6
|Points Avg.
|109.8
|105.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.7
|47.7%
|Field Goal %
|44.3%
|36.9%
|Three Point %
|34.9%
