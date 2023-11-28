The Chicago Bulls (5-13) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Boston Celtics (13-4) on Tuesday, November 28 at TD Garden, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Bulls are coming off of a 118-109 loss to the Nets in their most recent game on Sunday. DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points in the Bulls' loss, leading the team.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee Alex Caruso PG Out Toe 9.8 3.6 2.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis: Out (Calf), Jrue Holiday: Out (Ankle)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bulls vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI

NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.