Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bureau County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Bureau County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Bureau County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hall High School at LaSalle-Peru High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: LaSalle, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bureau Valley High School at Erie-Prophetstown COOP
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Prophetstown, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
