The Chicago Bulls (5-13) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they try to stop a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (13-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI.

Bulls vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

Bulls vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 119 - Bulls 102

Bulls vs Celtics Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 11.5)

Celtics (- 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-17.4)

Celtics (-17.4) Pick OU: Over (217.5)



Over (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.0

The Bulls (5-13-0 ATS) have covered the spread 52.9% of the time, 25.1% less often than the Celtics (9-8-0) this year.

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2023-24, Chicago and its opponents do it more often (50% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (41.2%).

The Celtics have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (12-4) this season while the Bulls have a .222 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-7).

Bulls Performance Insights

Offensively, the Bulls are the third-worst squad in the NBA (106.7 points per game). Defensively, they are 10th (112.2 points allowed per game).

On the boards, Chicago is fourth-worst in the league in rebounds (40.9 per game). It is fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (46.1 per game).

With 21.8 assists per game, the Bulls are worst in the NBA.

Chicago is the second-best team in the NBA in turnovers per game (11.6) and eighth in turnovers forced (14.6).

At 11.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc, the Bulls are 19th and 21st in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

