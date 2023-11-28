There is high school basketball competition in Champaign County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Champaign County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bismarck-Henning - Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School at Unity High School - Tolono

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 28

5:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Tolono, IL

Tolono, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fisher High School at Hoopeston Area High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28

6:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Hoopeston, IL

Hoopeston, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

University High School at Heritage High School