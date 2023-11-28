The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-3) square off against the Chicago State Cougars (2-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Chicago State Stats Insights

The Cougars are shooting 40.2% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 42.4% the Ramblers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Chicago State has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.4% from the field.

The Ramblers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 234th.

The Cougars score an average of 66.4 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 73.0 the Ramblers allow.

Chicago State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 73.0 points.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Chicago State averaged 86.6 points per game at home last season, and 64.7 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Cougars allowed 13.4 fewer points per game at home (63.1) than away (76.5).

Beyond the arc, Chicago State drained fewer triples away (7.3 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.3%) than at home (40.3%) as well.

