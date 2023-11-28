The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-3) square off against the Chicago State Cougars (2-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
Chicago State Stats Insights

  • The Cougars are shooting 40.2% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 42.4% the Ramblers' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Chicago State has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.4% from the field.
  • The Ramblers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 234th.
  • The Cougars score an average of 66.4 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 73.0 the Ramblers allow.
  • Chicago State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 73.0 points.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Chicago State averaged 86.6 points per game at home last season, and 64.7 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Cougars allowed 13.4 fewer points per game at home (63.1) than away (76.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Chicago State drained fewer triples away (7.3 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.3%) than at home (40.3%) as well.

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Northern Colorado L 78-77 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/22/2023 Morgan State W 84-83 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/25/2023 UT Martin L 94-71 Jones Convocation Center
11/28/2023 @ Loyola Chicago - Joseph J. Gentile Center
11/30/2023 Delaware State - Jones Convocation Center
12/3/2023 Stetson - Jones Convocation Center

