The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-2) play the Chicago State Cougars (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. Loyola Chicago Game Information

Chicago State Top Players (2022-23)

Wesley Cardet Jr.: 16.6 PTS, 5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.6 PTS, 5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Jahsean Corbett: 14.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Elijah Weaver: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Bryce Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Brent Davis: 6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Loyola Chicago Top Players (2022-23)

Philip Alston: 14.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Braden Norris: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Ben Schwieger: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Tom Welch: 7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Marquise Kennedy: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Chicago State vs. Loyola Chicago Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Loyola Chicago Rank Loyola Chicago AVG Chicago State AVG Chicago State Rank 289th 67.4 Points Scored 70.3 205th 251st 72.5 Points Allowed 73 264th 343rd 28 Rebounds 32 163rd 328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th 210th 7.1 3pt Made 8.3 74th 117th 13.8 Assists 12.2 249th 342nd 14.4 Turnovers 12.7 265th

