The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-3) are heavy, 17.5-point favorites against the Chicago State Cougars (2-6) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 142.5.

Chicago State vs. Loyola Chicago Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Loyola Chicago -17.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

Chicago State has played four games this season that ended with a point total over 142.5 points.

Chicago State's outings this season have a 141.8-point average over/under, 0.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

Chicago State's ATS record is 3-4-0 this season.

Chicago State has been an underdog in five games this season and has come away with the win one time (20%) in those contests.

The Cougars have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1100 odds on them winning this game.

Chicago State has an implied victory probability of 8.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Chicago State vs. Loyola Chicago Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Loyola Chicago 3 60% 71.2 137.6 73.0 148.4 144.5 Chicago State 4 57.1% 66.4 137.6 75.4 148.4 142.9

Additional Chicago State Insights & Trends

The Cougars put up an average of 66.4 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 73.0 the Ramblers allow to opponents.

Chicago State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when it scores more than 73.0 points.

Chicago State vs. Loyola Chicago Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Loyola Chicago 1-4-0 1-0 2-3-0 Chicago State 3-4-0 0-0 4-3-0

Chicago State vs. Loyola Chicago Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Loyola Chicago Chicago State 6-8 Home Record 8-0 3-8 Away Record 3-20 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-0-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

