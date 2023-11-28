The Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-1) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning run when taking on the Chicago State Cougars (0-10) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Western Hall. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game

Chicago State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Chicago State vs. Western Illinois Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars put up an average of 52.3 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 53.5 the Leathernecks give up to opponents.
  • Chicago State is 0-3 when it scores more than 53.5 points.
  • Western Illinois is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 52.3 points.
  • The 80.8 points per game the Leathernecks score are 6.2 fewer points than the Cougars give up (87.0).
  • Western Illinois has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 87.0 points.
  • Chicago State is 0-4 when giving up fewer than 80.8 points.
  • This year the Leathernecks are shooting 46.5% from the field, only 0.4% lower than the Cougars give up.

Chicago State Leaders

  • Josie Hill: 6.5 PTS, 2.9 BLK, 38.9 FG%
  • Jacia Cunningham: 12.1 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)
  • Tae'lor Willard: 8.9 PTS, 27.6 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)
  • Ana Haklicka: 6.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)
  • Taylor Norris: 5.2 PTS, 31.3 FG%

Chicago State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 @ Cleveland State L 95-41 Wolstein Center
11/25/2023 Austin Peay L 60-49 Woodling Gymnasium
11/26/2023 Evansville L 103-102 Jones Convocation Center
11/28/2023 @ Western Illinois - Western Hall
11/30/2023 @ Illinois State - Redbird Arena
12/2/2023 Norfolk State - Jones Convocation Center

