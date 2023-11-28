Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Christian County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Christian County, Illinois today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Christian County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central A & M High School at Pana High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Pana, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School Co-Op - South County at Edinburg High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Edinburg, IL
- Conference: MSM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
