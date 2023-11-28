Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Cook County, Illinois, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Richards Career Academy at Julian High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bartlett High School at Geneva High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Geneva, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collins Academy High School at St. Rita High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grayville High School at Red Hill High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Bridgeport, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walther Christian Academy at Providence St. Mel High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richards High School - Oak Lawn at College Preparatory School of America
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Lombard, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Juarez High School at CICS - Ralph Ellison
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside College Prep High School at Notre Dame College Prep
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Niles, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chicago International Charter School-Northtown Academy at Elmwood Park High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Elmwood Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Schaumburg High School at Glenbard East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Lombard, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Viator High School at Carmel Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Mundelein, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenwood High School at Edwardsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Edwardsville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
