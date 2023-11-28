Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in De Witt County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in De Witt County, Illinois? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
De Witt County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Olympia High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Clinton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
