Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in DeKalb County, Illinois. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

DeKalb County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pecatonica High School at Genoa-Kingston High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 28

4:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Genoa, IL

Genoa, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hiawatha High School at South Beloit High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 28

6:45 PM CT on November 28 Location: South Beloit, IL

South Beloit, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Aurora Central Catholic High School at Indian Creek High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 28

6:45 PM CT on November 28 Location: Shabbona, IL

Shabbona, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

DeKalb High School at Glenbard West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Glen Ellyn, IL

Glen Ellyn, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Winnebago High School at Hinckley-Big Rock High School