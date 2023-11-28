Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in DeKalb County, Illinois. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
DeKalb County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pecatonica High School at Genoa-Kingston High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Genoa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hiawatha High School at South Beloit High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 28
- Location: South Beloit, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aurora Central Catholic High School at Indian Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Shabbona, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeKalb High School at Glenbard West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winnebago High School at Hinckley-Big Rock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Hinckley, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
