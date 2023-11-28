DeMar DeRozan and the rest of the Chicago Bulls will be facing the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 118-109 loss to the Nets (his previous action) DeRozan put up 27 points, six rebounds and six assists.

In this article we will break down DeRozan's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 21.5 21.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.5 Assists 4.5 4.5 4.7 PRA -- 29.3 29.7 PR -- 24.8 25 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of DeRozan's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Celtics

DeRozan is responsible for taking 17.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.8 per game.

DeRozan is averaging 2.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

DeRozan's Bulls average 98.8 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 101.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Celtics are fourth in the league, conceding 107.3 points per game.

Conceding 43.8 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Celtics are the third-ranked team in the league, allowing 23.6 assists per game.

The Celtics allow 13.2 made 3-pointers per game, 21st-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/9/2023 23 13 3 3 0 0 1 11/21/2022 35 28 8 4 3 0 1 11/4/2022 36 46 3 5 0 1 2 10/24/2022 33 25 5 5 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.