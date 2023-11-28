High school basketball is on the schedule today in DuPage County, Illinois, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lincoln-Way Central High School at Naperville Central High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28

Location: Naperville, IL

Naperville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Richards High School - Oak Lawn at College Preparatory School of America

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28

Location: Lombard, IL

Lombard, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

DeKalb High School at Glenbard West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

Location: Glen Ellyn, IL

Glen Ellyn, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenbard South High School at Hinsdale South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

Location: Darien, IL

Darien, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Schaumburg High School at Glenbard East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

Location: Lombard, IL

Lombard, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Benet Academy at Nazareth Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

Location: Arlington Heights, IL

Conference: East Suburban Catholic

East Suburban Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

Neuqua Valley High School at J. Sterling Morton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

Location: Berwyn/Cicero, IL

Berwyn/Cicero, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnsburg High School at IC Catholic Prep